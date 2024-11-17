Rodgers completed 22 of 29 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns while rushing once for seven yards in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Colts.

The Jets didn't pick up a first down until after the two-minute warning in the first half, but they finally showed some life on their last drive before halftime, which Rodgers capped with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Breece Hall. Rodgers added an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Yeboah to put the Jets up 24-16 in the fourth quarter, but the Colts responded with a 12-3 run. Rodgers had a chance to save the day after taking over with 46 seconds remaining and no timeouts, but he proceeded to fumble the ball and then take a sack within a three-play span as time ran out on the Jets and they fell to 3-8 heading into their Week 12 bye.