The Jets officially placed Rodgers (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday.

This comes as no surprise after an MRI confirmed that Rodgers sustained a torn left Achilles in Monday's overtime win against the Bills. He'll thus miss the rest of his first season with the Jets, handing off the offense to third-year pro Zach Wilson. Considering his age (39), it stands to wonder if he'll attempt to ramp up for a 20th campaign in 2024.