Rodgers (calf) participated in 11-on-11 drills Thursday, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.

A calf injury limited him in May, but Rodgers was more active during June practices and now is participating at the start of training camp. WR Mecole Hardman (groin) and OT Mekhi Becton (knee) also are healthy and participating, while RB Breece Hall (knee), WR Randall Cobb (ankle) and TE C.J. Uzomah (leg) start camp on the PUP list. Rodgers has a nice group of targets even with those three sidelined, throwing to Hardman, TE Tyler Conklin and WRs Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Corey Davis.