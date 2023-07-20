Rodgers (calf) participated in 11-on-11 drills Thursday, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.
A calf injury limited him in May, but Rodgers was more active during June practices and now is participating at the start of training camp. WR Mecole Hardman (groin) and OT Mekhi Becton (knee) also are healthy and participating, while RB Breece Hall (knee), WR Randall Cobb (ankle) and TE C.J. Uzomah (leg) start camp on the PUP list. Rodgers has a nice group of targets even with those three sidelined, throwing to Hardman, TE Tyler Conklin and WRs Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Corey Davis.
More News
-
Jets' Aaron Rodgers: More involved to end OTAs•
-
Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Won't participate in full drills•
-
Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Hopeful to practice fully Friday•
-
Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Diagnosed with strained calf•
-
Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Dealing with ankle injury•
-
Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Takes part in optional workout•