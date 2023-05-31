Coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers (calf) will be limited at Wednesday's OTAs session and the hope is for him to practice fully Friday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Saleh said Rodgers, who suffered a strained calf last week, is "fine" per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. The Jets don't appear worried about the status of the veteran quarterback, which reinforces the belief that he's simply dealing with a minor injury. Saleh said Rodgers will "for sure" be back in full next week, according to Cimini.