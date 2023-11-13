Rodgers (Achilles) told NBC's Melissa Stark on Sunday that his goal is to return from injured reserve in mid-December, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

A return prior to January from the torn Achilles that Rodgers suffered in Week 1 against the Bills is highly unlikely, but the quarterback is optimistic that he'll be back earlier than most experts expect. If he indeed manages to return in mid-December, Rodgers could contribute to a potential playoff push, as the Jets entered Sunday's game against the Raiders at 4-4. New York's Dec. 17 game against the Dolphins in Week 15 is the the team's fourth-to-last game of the season.