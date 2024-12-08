Not only are the Jets starting Rodgers this week against Miami, but they hope that he can play the rest of the season, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.
Glazer emphasized how much Rodgers was playing through injuries earlier in the season, including a Week 2 Grade 2 hamstring tear. This shoots down earlier speculation that the Jets might turn to Tyrod Taylor, at least for now -- each week's results can potentially change an organization's mindset.
