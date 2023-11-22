Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show that he's aiming to return to practice by his birthday, which is Dec. 2, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers has said that his target for a return to game action is Dec. 24 against Washington, so if all goes according to plan, he could return to practice and have his 21-day window to be activated from injured reserve opened in early December. New York's quarterback situation in Rodgers' absence has grown even more dire following the benching of Zach Wilson in the team's Week 11 loss to Buffalo, which was the Jets' third consecutive defeat and dropped their record to 4-6. It's up to Tim Boyle to keep the Jets afloat and within striking distance until Rodgers is possibly healthy enough to return for a late-season playoff push.