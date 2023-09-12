The Jets believe that Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury during Monday's 22-16 overtime win against the Bills, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers got injured on the Jets' fourth offensive play and needed assistance reaching the sidelines before being carted to the locker room. X-rays were returned negative, but the 39-year-old quarterback was seen wearing a walking boot on his left foot. When combined with the fact coach Robert Saleh called Zach Wilson the team's starting quarterback the rest of the season, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Tuesday's MRI likely will confirm the worst news for Rodgers.