Rodgers said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that it's unlikely that he'll be activated from injured reserve this week, which would end his 2023 season, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

In most similar circumstances, a player returning to action just 14 weeks removed from surgery to repair a torn Achilles would be out of the realm of possibility, but Rodgers has been on an accelerated rehab that included throwing before a Week 6 win versus the Eagles, getting designated for return from IR on Nov. 29 and logging back-to-back practices the last two weeks. Rodgers noted Tuesday that he won't be 100 percent for another 3-to-4 weeks, so it's apparent that Saturday's report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that the quarterback was slated to be medically cleared this week was overly optimistic. With Zach Wilson in the concussion protocol at the moment, the Jets may have to roll with Trevor Siemian under center Sunday against the Commanders.