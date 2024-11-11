Rodgers completed 22 of 35 pass attempts for 151 yards and no touchdowns while losing a fumble on one of his three sacks taken in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Arizona.

Rodgers looked like a shell of his former MVP self in a contest that the Jets absolutely needed to win. The 40-year-old had strung together a pair of strong outings in recent weeks, but his arm simply looked gassed once the team fell behind and needed to put up points quickly. Rodgers and the Jets need to re-evaluate their gameplan now that the team has fallen to 3-7. For now, expect the veteran signal-caller to be under center against the Colts next Sunday.