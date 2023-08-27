Rodgers made his first preseason appearance with the Jets on Saturday, completing five of his eight pass attempts for 47 yards and a touchdown in an exhibition win over the Giants.

Rodgers made his first preseason appearance since 2018 in order to officially debut with the Jets following 17 seasons with the Packers. The 39-year-old was on the field for the first two offensive drives before ending his brief outing with a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. Fantasy managers are hoping for that scoring connection between the new teammates to repeat often this upcoming season. Rodgers will make his first regular-season start with New York against Buffalo on Sept. 11.