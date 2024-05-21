Coach Robert Saleh said Tuesday that Rodgers (Achilles) is "doing everything" at OTAs, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Rodgers was expected to be without restrictions at OTAs, but confirmation that he's doing everything at practices so far is positive sign as to the 40-year-old's recovery progress. While Rodgers' progress will still need to be monitored until he's resumed handling full contact activities, it's worth noting that he did manage to resume practicing with the Jets down the stretch of the 2023 season. Meanwhile, Mike Williams (knee) hasn't yet been cleared to do more than work off to the side.