Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show that he expects to return later in the season, but he's not targeting a specific date, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, NBC's Melissa Stark reported Sunday night that Rodgers had mentioned a possible mid-December return, but it appears the quarterback is taking things one step at a time. The four-time MVP suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 against the Bills and was initially expected to miss his entire inaugural season with the Jets, but the team has stayed optimistic Rodgers might get back onto the field this season if it could stay in the playoff hunt. The Jets dropped to 4-5 after losing to the Raiders on Sunday night, but they face a reeling Bills team on the road in Week 11.