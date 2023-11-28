Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's "not at an ability to play at this point," but noted that he's still not ruling out a return to game action in 2023 so long as the Jets remain in playoff contention, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

While going into detail about his rehab, Rodgers said that he's now back at the Jets' facility on a full-time basis and has resumed running on anti-gravity treadmill at approximately 70 percent of his body weight and at 8 miles per hour. Rodgers noted that his next step is to resume throwing to his teammates and going through the individual portions of practice, something that Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported could happen as soon as this week. Before Rodgers is eligible to take part in individual work at practice, the Jets will have to designate him for return from IR. Once that happens, the Jets will then have 21 days to evaluate Rodgers for a return to the 53-man roster. Since Rodgers would then likely need the entire three-week window to get himself in position to play in a game, he's believed to be targeting a return to action for the team's Week 16 game versus the Commanders on Dec. 24. However, the Jets have lost four games in a row and now hold a 4-7 record, so if the team continues to fade from the AFC playoff picture over the next few weeks, Rodgers will likely decelerate his rehab and turn his focus toward getting back to 100 percent health for New York's offseason program.