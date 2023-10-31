Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's not yet jogging, but is able to walk without any discomfort, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers added that he's able to do calf-raising exercises and put "legitimate" weight on his surgically repaired left Achilles' tendon, leaving him optimistic that he'll be able to play again this season. However, Rodgers emphasized that he still has many checkpoints to hit in his recovery and noted that the Jets need to be "alive" in order for him to take the field. Given that the 39-year-old Rodgers underwent surgery Sept. 13 and is working his way back from an injury that typically entails a 6-to-9-month recovery period, the Jets will likely need to make a deep playoff run just for the veteran quarterback to have an outside shot at being available to play.