Rodgers prefers to play for the Rams in 2025 and would attempt to bring Davante Adams with him to Los Angeles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Rodgers hasn't yet been let go by the Jets, but he's reportedly already working to find a new team behind the scenes, as his release from the Jets is a foregone conclusion. As for the Rams, there's been a whole lot of trade chatter around Matthew Stafford, with the team and quarterback at odds over his contract. Rodgers would come much cheaper, and trading Stafford could allow the Rams to add a premium draft pick to use elsewhere on the roster. However, there would likely be a downgrade in play at this stage of their respective careers going from Stafford to Rodgers. But the cost savings and shorter-term commitment might be appealing to Los Angeles. As for Adams, he's also expected to be let go by New York in the coming weeks. With Cooper Kupp headed out the door in L.A., Adams would make sense as a running mate for Puka Nacua. Stafford is the big veteran quarterback domino the rest of the league is waiting on to fall, whether that's a trade or a new deal to stay with the Rams.