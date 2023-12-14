Rodgers (Achilles) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The 5-8 Jets kept their faint playoff hopes alive with a win over the Texans last Sunday, so at least for one more week, Rodgers will continue his accelerated rehab program for his surgically repaired left Achilles with the hope of making an improbable late-season return. Before he resumed practicing Nov. 29, Rodgers implied that he was targeting the Week 16 game against the Commanders on Dec. 24 for his return to the lineup, but even if the Jets are able to score another upset win over the Dolphins this Sunday, it's unclear if the four-time league MVP will realistically be able on a path to play one week later. Rodgers has thus far been listed as a limited participant five times in the Jets' eight practices since he had his 21-day evaluation window opened, and in his most recent appearance Tuesday on "The Pat McAfee Show," the 40-year-old quarterback downplayed reports suggesting that he was on track to be medically cleared next week, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. As such, Zach Wilson appears more likely than not to make the Week 16 start versus the Commanders, regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game in Miami.