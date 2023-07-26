Rodgers has agreed to a re-worked deal with the Jets, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

The report notes that the QB is essentially taking a significant pay cut to help out the Jets. Specifically, $33.715 million is set to be trimmed from the $108.715 million he was still owed on his prior deal. Per Cimini, Rodgers' new contract is a two-year, fully guaranteed $75 million pact, and given the terms of the agreement, the chances that the team's marquee trade acquisition sticks around for more than one year appear to have increased.