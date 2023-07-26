Rodgers agreed to a reworked deal with the Jets on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Cimini notes that the quarterback is essentially taking a significant pay cut to help out the Jets. Specifically, $33.715 million is set to be trimmed from the $108.715 million he was still owed on his prior deal with Green Bay. Per Cimini, Rodgers' new contract is a two-year, fully guaranteed $75 million pact. Given the terms of the agreement, the chances that Rodgers sticks around in New York for more than one year appear to have increased.
