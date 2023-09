Rodgers (ankle) underwent X-rays and was subsequently seen wearing a walking boot as he made his way to the locker room, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Rodgers was able to limp off the field with an ankle injury before getting carted to the locker room. There is no word on the result of the X-rays, but his walking boot does not bode well for his chances to return. Still, the team is labeling him as questionable to return.