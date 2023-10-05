Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday in his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he's "well ahead of the normal protocols" and remains optimistic that he'll be able to return to action before the conclusion of the 2023 season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. "There's nothing normal about how I'm attacking this rehab," Rodgers said. "The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days."

In addition to recovering from the surgery he underwent three weeks ago on his ruptured left Achilles' tendon, Rodgers disclosed Tuesday that he's also dealing with a deltoid issue, which he presumably sustained when he injured the Achilles just four snaps into his Jets debut in the Week 1 win over the Bills. Rodgers is wearing a brace to protect the deltoid, but he otherwise looks to already be making strong progress in his recovery from Achilles surgery, as Cimini notes that the quarterback was "walking briskly" with the aid of crutches prior to this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. Rodgers will move his rehab to California for the next two weeks before rejoining the Jets following their Week 7 bye, but the 39-year-old is still facing an uphill battle to play again this season, even if New York qualifies for the playoffs and makes a deep run. A typical recovery from an Achilles' tendon tear is 6-to-9 months, and while Rodgers is optimistic he'll be able to beat that timeline, even a four-month recovery would keep him out until mid-January.