Rodgers (Achilles) threw on the field for approximately five minutes prior to the Jets' 20-14 win over the Eagles on Sunday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Though Rodgers was in a stationary position while throwing, he was notably stepping into each pass while putting weight on his surgically repaired left Achilles' tendon. While Achilles injuries often entail a 6-to-9-month recovery, the 39-year-old has remained adamant since having his surgery Sept. 13 that he'll beat the typical timeline and make it back on the field at some point during the 2023 season. Since he's already moving about without crutches, Rodgers may be further along in his rehab process than most players one month removed from surgery, but he still has several more critical checkpoints to hit in his recovery before the team seriously entertains activating him from injured reserve. In all likelihood, the Jets would have to qualify for the playoffs and make a deep postseason run for Rodgers to become a realistic option to play.