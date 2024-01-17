Rodgers (Achilles) led the Jets' first-team offense in the final three practices of the season, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Rodgers didn't return to game action after tearing his Achilles just four snaps into his Jets tenure, but he was activated from injured reserve down the stretch, allowing him to practice with the team. After running the scout team and working at less than full speed in his first few weeks back, Rodgers quarterbacked the first-team offense for the last three practices, which were closed to the media. His teammates raved about Rodgers' performances in the final three practices, suggesting the veteran quarterback's Achilles is at or close to full health heading into the offseason.