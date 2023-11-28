Rodgers (Achilles) said Tuesday during his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that he's "not at an ability to play at this point" but noted that he's still not ruling out a return to game action in 2023 so long as the Jets remain in playoff contention, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

While going into detail about his rehab, Rodgers said that he's now back at the Jets' facility on a full-time basis and has resumed running on an anti-gravity treadmill. The veteran QB noted that his next step is to resume throwing to his teammates and going through the individual portions of practice, something that Ian Rapoport of NFL Network previously reported could happen as soon as this week. Before Rodgers is eligible to take part in individual work at practice, the Jets will have to designate him for return from IR, opening a 21-day window in which to evaluate him for a return to the 53-man roster. Since Rodgers would likely need the entire three weeks to get himself in position to play, he's believed to be targeting a return for the team's Christmas Eve matchup with the Commanders. However, the Jets have lost four games in a row and hold a 4-7 record, and if they continue to fade from playoff contention, Rodgers will likely turn his focus toward getting back to 100 percent in time for New York's offseason program.