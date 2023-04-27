Rodgers participated in an optional workout with the Jets on Thursday, one day after the deal sending him from Green Bay to New York became official.

Under the terms of the trade, the Jets received Rodgers, a first-draft round pick (No. 15 overall) and a fifth-round pick (No. 170) in this week's draft in exchange for selections No. 13 (Round 1), No. 42 (Round 2) and No. 207 (Round 6), as well as a conditional second-rounder in 2024 that can become a first-rounder if the QB logs 65 percent of New York's offensive snaps this season. Rodgers, who re-worked his contract in order to help facilitate the deal, per Rich Cimini of ESPN, noted in his introductory press conference Wednesday that he's planning to attend most of his new team's voluntary workouts, and the veteran signal-caller quickly made his first on-field appearance with the Jets on Thursday. Though Rodgers hasn't specifically committed to playing beyond the 2023 campaign, indicating that he's focused on the present, comments he has made suggest that he's open to the idea. "They definitely gave up some picks for me to be here," the 39-year-old acknowledged, "so this isn't like one-and-done in my mind."