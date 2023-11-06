Rodgers (Achilles) was spotted throwing prior to Monday's game against the Chargers.

As he's done before at least one other game since tearing his left Achilles in Week 1, Rodgers made at least a handful of tosses, only this time he was doing so after taking three-step drops, per Judy Battista of NFL Network. Rodgers also made some 50-yard throws, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show last Tuesday, Rodgers said that he hasn't started jogging yet, but he's able to walk without discomfort. There does seem to be a slight chance that Rodgers will be able to play again this season, but he's also admitted that the Jets need to be in the mix for the playoffs in order to return. In the meantime, Zach Wilson will continue to lead New York's offense.