Rodgers (Achilles) is in New York, pushing to get back to practice, but still has to get the team doctor's clearance before he can resume practice, Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday."

The implication here is that Rodgers is pushing hard to come back, but he might be pushing too hard, too soon. In such a scenario, the doctors might be 'saving Rodgers from himself.' The Jets have already announced that Tim Boyle will start again in Week 13, and Rodgers is targeting Week 16 as a potential return.