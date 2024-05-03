According to coach Robert Saleh, Rodgers will have "no restrictions" when the Jets begin their OTA practices May 20, Rich Cimini of ESPN reports.

After suffering a torn left Achilles four snaps into his first season with the Jets, Rodgers underwent surgery to address the issue Sept. 14. While the veteran signal-caller didn't see any game action prior to the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, he did practice on a limited basis down the stretch. With that in mind, it's not surprising that the 40-year-old is on track to practice in full during phase three of New York's OTAs later this month. When it comes to his supporting cast this coming season, Tyrod Taylor is slated to serve as the team's No. 2 QB, top running back Breece Hall is further removed from the ACL tear that derailed his 2022 season, and the team's wideout corps has been fortified by free-agent addition Mike Williams (knee) and 2024 third-rounder Malachi Corley. Still, Rodgers' fantasy upside hinges on whether he's able to avoid any setbacks as he looks to regain his pre-injury form.