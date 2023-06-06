Jets head coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers (calf) won't participate in 11-on-11 drills Tuesday, but the veteran quarterback is cleared to do everything else, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

The Jets continue to monitor a minor calf strain that Rodgers suffered at the beginning of OTAs, but there hasn't been any indication it'll impact the quarterback's availability for training camp. Don't be surprised if Rodgers takes it easy for the remainder of New York's OTAs.