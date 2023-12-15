Rodgers (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at Miami, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Since Rodgers was designated for return from injured reserve Nov. 29, he's been listed as limited on six of nine Jets practice reports, including both Thursday and Friday this week. The team will need to make a decision on activating him from IR by the middle of next week, which may be contingent on winning Sunday's key AFC East matchup. In the end, it seems highly unlikely that Rodgers will complete his quick rehab from the torn Achilles that he sustained back in Week 1 and be able to play before season's end, but there's still a small chance of that coming to pass. New York will continue to roll with Zach Wilson under center moving forward.