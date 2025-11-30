Mitchell caught eight of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Falcons.

Mitchell burned Mike Hughes for a 52-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and the 23-year-old wide receiver drew a 27-yard pass interference penalty on A.J. Terrell in the first quarter, in addition to accounting for 102 of Tyrod Taylor's 172 passing yards. The Jets acquired Mitchell from the Colts along with two first-round picks for Sauce Gardner, who suffered a calf injury Sunday against the Texans. Indianapolis' 2024 second-round pick has drawn 25 targets in three games with the Jets while increasing his receiving yard totals from 10 yards to 42 to 102. Mitchell has shown promising ability to create separation despite drops and inconsistent quarterback play weighing down his effectiveness, making him an intriguing Week 14 fantasy option, even against a Dolphins secondary that has been stingy against wide receivers.