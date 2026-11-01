Mitchell caught seven of nine targets for 142 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-33 loss to the Raiders.

Mitchell didn't catch any of his three targets in the Week 7 loss to Miami after returning from a four-game absence due to a finger injury, but he bounced back with a career-best Week 8 performance. His top highlights Sunday were a 12-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter and a 47-yard reception in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wilson led the team with 12 targets while Omar Cooper went without a target after back-to-back games with more than 100 yards and a TD. The 2-6 Jets could try to get all three of their talented young wideouts involved in Week 9, when they will likely be playing catch-up against the Chiefs.