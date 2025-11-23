Mitchell caught two of seven targets for 42 yards in Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Ravens.

Mitchell has caught three of 13 targets in two appearances for the Jets. The 2024 second-round pick of the Colts is getting more opportunities with his new team after being included alongside two first-round draft picks in the trade that sent Sauce Gardner to Indianapolis, but Mitchell has struggled to convert his chances into production so far. Mitchell should continue to see significant playing time in Week 13 against the Falcons, as the Jets will remain without top wideout Garrett Wilson (knee), who is on injured reserve until at least Week 15.