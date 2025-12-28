Mitchell caught three of nine targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 42-10 loss to the Patriots.

Mitchell has 55 targets in seven games with the Jets but has caught only 24 of them. He has 320 receiving yards and two touchdowns since coming over from the Colts in a midseason trade. Brady Cook has a 1:7 TD:INT in four games (three starts) since taking over as the Jets' starting quarterback, so Mitchell could be held back by poor quarterback play again in Week 18 against the Bills.