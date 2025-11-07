Head coach Aaron Glenn was non-committal Friday on whether Mitchell will be available for Sunday's game against the Browns, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell was acquired in a trade from the Colts on Tuesday, so he's still familiarizing himself with the Jets' playbook. Glenn referred to Mitchell as "a true X" receiver, suggesting that Mitchell's playing time will come on the outside if he suits up for his Jets debut in a receiving corps that's expected to welcome back top option Garrett Wilson (knee) against the Browns.