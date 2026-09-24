Mitchell was a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a finger injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Mitchell wasn't included on the Jets' initial Week 3 injury report released Wednesday, so the finger issue may have been something that popped up during Thursday's session. The Jets haven't revealed whether the injury is anything that will affect Mitchell's availability for Sunday's game in Detroit, but his activity at Friday's practice will bear monitoring nonetheless. Through the first two games of the season, the Jets' No. 2 wideout has reeled in nine of 15 targets for 123 yards.