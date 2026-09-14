Mitchell caught all three of his passes for 60 yards during the Jets' 23-10 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Mitchell connected with Geno Smith on a 40-yard pass early in the third quarter to set the Jets up in the red zone, leading to a Breece Hall four-yard touchdown run two plays later. Mitchell's catch was the longest play of the game for the Jets, and that deep-threat ability is a big reason why New York acquired him from Indianapolis last November. Mitchell's 46 snaps on offense were second-most among Jets wide receivers behind Garrett Wilson (50), though the former's extended playing time was partially due to an ankle injury that ended Omar Cooper's day early. The Jets will welcome in the Packers for Week 2 on Sept. 20.