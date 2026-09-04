Mitchell is listed as a starting wide receiver on the Jets' initial depth chart ahead of Week 1 against the Titans.

It's no surprise after Mitchell showed playmaking ability with New York following his midseason trade from the Colts last season. In eight games with the Jets, Mitchell caught 24 of 58 targets for 301 yards and two touchdowns. That 41.4 percent catch rate ranked second-worst in the NFL out of 197 qualified pass catchers, but better quarterback play this season in the form of veteran pickup Geno Smith should help improve that number. Mitchell has big-play upside and is dripping with talent; he just needs to get out of his own way sometimes. He's worth a late-round flier in fantasy and makes for an intriguing best-ball selection.