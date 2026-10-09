Mitchell (finger) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Mitchell will miss his third straight game, and coach Aaron Glenn refused to provide any clarity on the situation Friday, saying he "doesn't know" if Mitchell is dealing with a sprain or fracture, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. With Mitchell out again, Isaiah Williams and Sterling Shepard will continue to soak up wideout snaps behind Garrett Wilson. Neither Williams nor Shepard is a particularly intriguing fantasy option.