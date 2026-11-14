Mitchell (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills but is expected to play, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports.

Mitchell, Garrett Wilson (concussion) and Omar Cooper (ankle) all practiced in full Friday. Each of them were tagged as questionable, but it appears as though the Jets will be with all three of their top wide receivers for Sunday's AFC East tilt. Mitchell failed to haul in any of his seven targets in Week 9 against the Chiefs, but he did record seven catches (on nine targets) for 142 yards and a touchdown during the Jets' Week 8 loss to the Raiders.