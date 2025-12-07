Jets' Adonai Mitchell: One-catch game following breakout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell caught one of six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 34-10 loss to the Dolphins.
Mitchell cooled off after his breakout performance against the Falcons in the previous game, though he wasn't helped by subpar quarterback play from third-stringer Brady Cook, who replaced Tyrod Taylor (groin) in the first half. Mitchell caught eight of 12 targets for 102 yards and a touchdown against Atlanta but has caught only four of 19 targets for 76 yards across three other appearances for the Jets. His target volume has been encouraging, but the inconsistent wide receiver's floor will remain low in Week 15 against the Jaguars, especially if the Jets start Cook or Justin Fields (knee) under center.
