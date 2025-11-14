Jets' Adonai Mitchell: One catch in Jets debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell secured one of six targets for 10 yards in the Jets' 27-14 loss to the Patriots on Thursday night.
Mitchell surprisingly led the Jets in targets in his team debut, although he and Justin Fields clearly had trouble connecting. Nevertheless, with Garrett Wilson (IR, knee) now sidelined for at least four games, Mitchell should have plenty of opportunities to build rapport with whoever is under center for New York over the next several contests.
