The Colts traded Mitchell and two first-round picks to the Jets for CB Sauce Gardner on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Indianapolis invested a second-round pick in Mitchell in the 2024 Draft, but the union never meshed, as the wide receiver totaled 32 catches (on 71 targets) for 464 yards and no touchdowns in 25 games through one-and-a-half seasons. In the move to New York, he'll join a receiving corps led by Garrett Wilson but not much more, giving him a chance to rationalize the draft capital invested in him. With Wilson currently dealing with a knee injury, it remains to be seen how soon Mitchell will get acclimated and up to speed with the Jets offense.