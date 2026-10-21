Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said that Mitchell (finger) will be a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Mitchell will take part in practice for the first time since Week 3, after missing the Jets' last four games due to an injury to a finger on his right hand that he ultimately needed surgery to address. While the wideout's return to practice in any fashion is an encouraging sign, he may need to turn in a full session by Friday in order for the Jets to feel confident in his chances of suiting up Sunday versus the Dolphins. If Mitchell winds up missing a fifth consecutive game, rookie first-round pick Omar Cooper would likely continue to enjoy an expanded profile in the New York passing game behind top target Garrett Wilson.