Mitchell (finger) is out for Sunday's game against the Bears, Zack Rosenblatt reports.

With Mitchell out last week, fellow wideout Isaiah Williams played 90 percent of snaps but drew just two targets on 39 routes. Sterling Shepard saw just one target on 22 routes as the No. 3 receiver, while WR Garrett Wilson got 13 targets and the tight ends combined for 14. Williams and Shepard could see a bit more volume this week, but the offense still figures to run through Wilson, the RBs and the TEs. As for Mitchell, his next chance to play will be Week 5 against Cleveland (Oct. 11).