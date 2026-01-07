Mitchell caught 33 of 74 targets for 453 yards and two touchdowns while rushing once for minus-4 yards in 16 games split between the Colts and Jets.

Mitchell played eight games with each team in 2025 but saw a major uptick in usage after being traded to the Jets, catching 24 of 58 targets for 301 yards and his first two NFL touchdowns with New York. His abhorrent 43.4 percent catch rate (56 catches on 129 targets) through two NFL seasons is a red flag, but subpar quarterback play has certainly contributed to that ugly statistic, though Mitchell has played his part with drops and mental mistakes. The 2024 second-round pick's ability to get open is intriguing, and there's a path to fantasy relevance in 2026 if the Jets improve their QB situation, as Mitchell's favored to hold onto a starting role on the outside, barring the addition of a starting caliber wideout in free agency or the draft.