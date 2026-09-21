Mitchell caught six of 12 targets for 63 yards in the Jets' 20-17 overtime loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Mitchell's dozen targets easily led the team, as he was the intended receiver on 29.3 percent of Geno Smith's 41 pass attempts. The defense kept Mitchell in front of them, keeping his longest gain to 15 yards after he produced a 40-yard reception in Week 1 against the Titans. Mitchell is playing virtually every snap for the Jets, as he's cemented himself as the team's WR2 alongside Garrett Wilson. Mitchell will be an upside WR3/4 for fantasy in next Sunday's mouthwatering draw against the Lions' depleted secondary.