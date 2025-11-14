Mitchell is active for Thursday night's game against the Patriots.

Mitchell, who the Jets acquired Nov. 4 in a trade with the Colts, was inactive in Week 10, but now that he's had some time to get up to speed with his new team's offense, the 2024 second-rounder will be among the pass-catchers who will be tasked with helping to fill the void created by top WR Garrett Wilson (knee) having been placed on IR on Thursday. In his debut with New York, Mitchell profiles as a speculative lineup option, but down the road he could earn a key role in the Jets offense and in turn merit fantasy consideration.