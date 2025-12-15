Mitchell caught six of nine targets for 58 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 48-20 loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed once for minus-4 yards.

Mitchell got the Jets on the board with a nine-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter. The twitchy wide receiver has been targeted 40 times in five appearances for the Jets. Mitchell has been inconsistent while dealing with subpar quarterback play, but his mix of athleticism and target share will give the 52nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft some enticing upside in Week 16 against the Saints, no matter whom the Jets tab as their starting quarterback.