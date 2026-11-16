Mitchell caught three passes for 59 yards on eight targets in Sunday's 31-12 loss to the Bills.

With Garrett Wilson back from his one-game absence Sunday, it left Mitchell fighting for secondary looks. His eight targets were second on the team, trailing Wilson's 14, and Omar Cooper's early-game ankle injury helped Mitchell's volume solidify. If Cooper is going to miss time going forward, Mitchell will be a more comfortable fantasy WR3 play with upside headed into next Sunday's game against the Chargers.